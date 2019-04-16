Lebanon Valley College in Annville, Pennsylvania, recognized more than 199 student-athletes who competed for the Flying Dutchmen athletic teams during the winter season, including Kirstyn McNamara, of Milton, and Shelby Hoke, of Millsboro.

McNamara, a graduate of Sussex Technical High School, is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in exercise science and is a member of the women's indoor track and field team. Hoke, also a graduate of Sussex Technical High School, is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in exercise science and is a member of the women's swimming team.