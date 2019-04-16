Lewes will celebrate Arbor Day with a tree planting and tree seminar the weekend of April 26.

The parks and recreation commission will plant a black gum tree in George H.P. Smith Park in honor of Arbor Day and then host a free tree seminar for the public at 10 a.m. April 27 at the Margaret H. Rollins Community Center, 101 Adams Ave. The tree seminar will include three speakers and topics including Eric Wahl, of Element Design Group and president of the Delaware Native Plant Society, on native trees and their benefits; Mark Shaw, a board-certified arborist with Bartlett Tree Experts, on current issues affecting the area; and Kathy Andrzejewski, a horticulture therapist with Nature Connectz and educator at Longwood Gardens, on how horticulture therapy can be a benefit to health.

Seating is limited. RSVP by email akirk@ci.lewes.de.us or leave a voicemail to 645-7777, ext. 100, indicating attendance and how many in the party.

This year also marks the 18th year in a row that Lewes was named Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation. The city achieved Tree City USA recognition by meeting the program’s four requirements: a tree board commissioner, a tree-care ordinance, an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita and an Arbor Day observance and proclamation.

For more, visit ci.lewes.de.us.