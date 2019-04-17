40-year-old Ofelia Velasquez Berduo, of Milton, charged

Georgetown police arrested a Milton woman after responding to a call for a child left unattended in a motor vehicle.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, April 16, when police were dispatched to the Walmart parking lot for reports of a small child in a motor vehicle, unattended. Officers arrived and located a small infant seated in the back seat of a Honda Pilot. The vehicle was unlocked, and officers determined the infant was in good health.

According to police, the infant was alone in the vehicle for at least fifteen minutes. They contacted the operator of the vehicle, 40-year-old Ofelia Velasquez Berduo, on scene and took her into custody.

Officers learned that Velasquez Berduo was babysitting the infant. The mother of the child was contacted and the infant was returned to her custody.

Velasquez Berduo was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and later released on her own recognizance.