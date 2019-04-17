Beebe Pulmonary Associates and Beebe Travel Medicine & Infectious Disease offices are seeing patients at 1535 Savannah Road, Lewes.

The practices occupy the offices in the front of the building, opposite Beebe Women’s Healthcare–Bayside.

Beebe Pulmonary Associates includes Ercilia Arias, Victor Banzon and Sevak Keshishyan. The practice offers treatment and ongoing monitoring for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, lung nodules, pulmonary hypertension, pulmonary fibrosis, sarcoidosis, interstitial lung disease and sleep apnea.

Beebe’s Travel Medicine & Infectious Disease practice includes Scott Olewiler and William Chasanov. The practice offers travel medicine and necessary vaccinations prior to travel, HIV preparation and testing, STD prevention, mycobacterium avium complex infection treatment and hepatitis C screening and treatment.

To make an appointment with either practice, call 645-3232.

The two practices previously saw patients at the medical office building on the corner of Savannah Road and Fourth Street. That building was razed to make way for expanded parking and green space at the Margaret H. Rollins Lewes Campus.

For more, visit beebemedicalgroup.org.