The Friends of The Millsboro Library is accepting books for its annual July book sale, the group’s major fundraiser.

This is the Friends’ 25th anniversary year, and they are hoping for a special sale. The group is accepting gently used books at the Millsboro Library, 219 State St., during regular library hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.

Items not accepted include Reader’s Digest condensed books, encyclopedias, textbooks or magazines.

Profits of the sale are primarily used for the children’s summer reading program. Other items not part of the library’s budget are often funded by the Friends. New board books were recently purchased for the children’s room, and the restrooms were updated to include baby-changing stations.

Sale dates will be announced soon.

For more, call 732-3216 or 934-1113.