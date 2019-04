The Milford Museum Speakers Series will continue with a presentation on recently discovered early Milford "lantern slides,” presented by Joan Lofland and Claudia Leister at 7 p.m. April 18 at the Milford Women’s Club, 6 Church Ave., formerly the Century Club.

Attendees can see the newly discovered "lantern slides" of early Milford scenes.

For more, visit milforddemuseum.org.