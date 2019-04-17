The Moorings at Lewes, 17028 Cadbury Circle, will host a wine and cheese reception from 3 to 5 p.m. April 26 for a new exhibit of work by members of the Coastal Camera Club.

Work will be displayed and available for purchase.

Once known as the F-Stop Camera Club, The Coastal Camera Club assumed its present name in 2000 when about 20 people gathered to share their passion for photography. The membership has now swelled to more than 210 members, mainly from the Delmarva Peninsula. Celebrating its 19th anniversary this year, the Coastal Camera Club meets twice a month at The Moorings at Lewes.

Throughout the year, The Moorings at Lewes partners with local-area arts organizations to host meetings, workshops, lectures and exhibits for the enjoyment of residents and the public. For more information about The Moorings at Lewes visit mooringsatlewes.org

