The Rehoboth Beach Police Department announced its newest member, Officer Brian Reynolds.

Reynold’s most recent law enforcement experience was with the Camden Police Department as a patrol officer. Before that, he served as a seasonal police officer in Rehoboth Beach.

Reynolds is a native of Delaware and graduated from Delaware Technical Community College where he majored in human services. He and his wife have a daughter and are expecting a baby this fall.

Reynolds said that he was attracted to work with the Rehoboth Beach Police Department for a few reasons — he said he “thinks it is an excellent opportunity to work in the community where you live and give back locally,” and “believes in the importance and success of community policing, which he said the department excels at.”

“Reynolds’ law enforcement experience, training and appreciation for the Rehoboth community will be great assets for the department,” said Chief Keith Banks.

The department has a force of 17 full-time officers.