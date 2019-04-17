Sussex Academy ninth-grader Elizabeth Bodio, of Lewes, designed the official Balloons Over Sussex event logo.

Sussex Academy held a logo design contest for the event and more than 20 entries were submitted. The graphic design team at Techno Goober judged the entrees, and Bodio’s submission was unanimously chosen as the winner.

Eighth-grader Caroline Cosgrove, of Seaford, won for the festival program cover design.

Both students received gift card awards.

The Sussex Academy Foundation will host Balloons Over Sussex, a hot air balloon festival, Sept. 14-15 at the Delaware Coastal Business Park/Airport, 21553 Rudder Lane, Georgetown. The foundation is looking for event sponsors, crafters/artisans, entertainers and food vendors.

For more, email gina.derrickson@saas.k12.de.us or visit balloonsoversussex.com.