Delaware 4-H is looking to the community to reach first place in a National 4-H contest.

National 4-H announced on April 7 that Delaware 4-H reached third place in a national 4-H "Raise Your Hand" call-to-action initiative. Four weeks remain in the contest.

The three states with the most hands raised will receive $20,000, $10,000, and $5,000 respectively toward local 4-H programming and events. Through May 15, Delaware 4-H is encouraging the community to show its support for 4-H outreach and education in the First State by voting for Delaware at 4-h.org/raise-your-hand.

The structure of the national initiative considers the number of votes in ratio to the state's population.

In 2015, Delaware 4-H won the national initiative #4HGrown and $10,000. With the award, Delaware 4-H invited Delaware youth to a STEM Day event in Smyrna. Students built rockets and watched them soar, examined space rocks under microscopes and learned about the natural world around them.

Name and address are requested to verify authentic voting, but visitors may opt out of receiving emails. Membership in 4-H is not required and no purchase is necessary.

More than 36,000 youth in Delaware are impacted by 4-H programs. Across 93 community clubs, 15 afterschool programs and nine day and overnight camps, youth ages 5-19 receive positive life-skills experiences.

In addition to the traditional agriculture programming, Delaware youth involved in 4-H learn public speaking, critical thinking, leadership and citizenship skills. A primary focus is STEAM — science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics. Healthy living through diet, exercise, nutrition and food science is emphasized to all participants. 4-H Botvin Lifeskills are taught across the state, empowering youth to resist substance abuse.

Supported by extension staff at the University of Delaware and Delaware State University, 4-H programs benefit exponentially from 470 volunteer adults “leaders.”

For more, visit 4-h.org/raise-your-hand.