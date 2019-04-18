Seniors from Indian River High School participated in the inaugural Signing Day for Education Majors on April 11.

Eight students from the Class of 2019 will be attending college in the fall and are planning to major in education. Almost all of these students are part of the Teacher Academy pathway and Educators Rising. These students will be attending various Delaware schools, including Delaware Technical & Community College using the SEED scholarship, Delaware State University and the University of Delaware.

Bob Kime, a professor at DTCC, was on site to help his future students register for classes.

IRHS is in its second year of the Teacher Academy CTE pathway and anticipates that more students each year will continue to pursue careers in education and that many of those students will return home to teach. By preparing students for what they will encounter in their college courses, IRHS hopes to increase the number of highly-qualified teachers in our area and provide future students with exceptional teachers.