The Milford-Slaughter Branch NAACP will host its 33rd annual Fight for Freedom Fund Banquet at 4 p.m. May 11 at Milford Senior Center, 111 Park Ave.

The keynote speaker will be Fayetta “Fay” M. Blake, founder and executive director of Pathways to Success Inc. and an entrepreneur with several businesses in Delaware and Maryland.

Tickets to the banquet are $35; children 12 and younger are $10. This year’s theme is “With God’s Help, Yes We Can.”

For tickets and more, call 422-7736, 422-9749 or 270-7686.