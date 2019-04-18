Ralphie is looking for love

Gatehouse Media Delaware is partnering with Brandywine Valley SPCA to publicize an adoptable animal each week. Check back on Thursdays for a new animal looking for a home! It's always sad to see an animal come in to a shelter as a stray, and especially so in Ralphie's case. Ralphie's eyes show a sadness that only a senior animal living in a shelter can understand. He arrived at the Brandywine Valley SPCA's New Castle campus in January. He waited for his owner to come, but no one ever came to claim him. No one is sure what Ralphie's history is, or exactly how old he is, but the BVSPCA estimates him to be about eight years old. Upon intake, it was discovered that Ralphie also has Lyme's disease, which can effect his joints and activity level, but is treatable with medication. Despite his unfortunate circumstances, Ralphie is a very sweet, gentle boy who loves attention. He only asks to be the only fur baby in the family. Stop by the Brandywine Valley SPCA's New Castle location to give Ralphie a loving home.