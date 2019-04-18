Sussex Academy senior Cailey Murphy, of Ocean View, was one of 87 students honored at the annual Secretary of Education Scholars banquet April 9 at Dover Downs Hotel.

Gov. John Carney, Secretary of Education Susan Bunting and other state political and education leaders celebrated the scholars. The number of scholars from each school is based on enrollment, and principals select the students based on both their academic records and community service.

For more, call 856-3636 or email gina.derrickson@saas.k12.de.us.