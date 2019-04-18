Lillian Daniels claims she was not present during DNREC violation

UPDATE: A Milton woman has asked the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control to remove her name from a notice of violation.

Lillian Daniels is the wife of Victor Daniels III, the owner of Dukes Septic. Dukes is permitted to transport liquid waste in Delaware, but only to be disposed of Clean Delaware in Milton, the City of Seaford and the Town of Laurel.

On March 11, a DNREC Environmental Crimes Unit officer arrested Daniels. The notice of violation reads “According to the arresting officer (Ofc. M. Tull), Dukes’ owner, Victor Daniels III and his wife Lillian Daniels, where found to have discharged a pollutant on a farm field, without permission from the owner.”

According to Lillian Daniels, the liquid that was discharged was pool water. After realizing there was a problem, her husband drove to a property that he falsely believed belonged to an “associate,” where he found that too much pressure in the tank had caused the cap to break. He was unable to keep the liquid from discharging onto the property.

Lillian Daniels claims she was at home with the couple’s children when the discharge occurred, at 14659 East Line Road in Delmar, Maryland. She was later called to the scene to remove the truck.

She said she spoke with the person who wrote the violation in an effort to have her name removed.

“I did ask him why I was mentioned as the owner of the company and he said it was due to him assuming I was from a signature at the bottom of [an] email stating I was a co-owner. I recently changed that signature, however…I just recently married and my husband is the sole owner of the company,” she said. “I asked him to remove me and he said he will be doing that.”

It's unclear why DNREC is involved, given the incident allegedly occurred in Maryland. DNREC did not respond when asked to clarify Lillian Daniels’ involvement, and declined to confirm the location of the incident for reasons of “investigatory files compiled for civil…purposes including pending investigative files.”

“It’s important for my name to be cleared because the information is false,” Lillian Daniels said. “I don’t think anyone would want their name included in something they weren’t involved in.”

---

March 27: Dukes Septic Service of Milton, owned by Victor Daniels III, has been issued a notice of violation by the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control.

DNREC issued Daniels a notice of statutory violation for discharge of a pollutant to a ground surface without a permit. He was also issued several regulatory and permit violations.

Daniels is now required to submit a spill report, an investigation work plan to assess impact to groundwater and submit all documentation for septic tank pump-outs from May 2017 on.

He is scheduled to be arraigned at the Sussex County Court of Common Pleas on Friday, April 8.