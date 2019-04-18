The General Federation of Women's Clubs Zwaanendael Women’s Club held a Victorian Tea on March 13.

One-hundred twenty ladies had tea, scones, tea sandwiches and desserts and listened to the program “Tea on the Delaware” presented by Marcos Salaverria from the Lewes Historical Society. The presentation included tea service customs and the story of the town of Lewes’ involvement in the famed Boston Tea Party. Proceeds from this event supported Z Club community service programs.

For more, visit gfwczwaanendael.org.