Sen. Tom Carper released a statement April 18 after the release of a redacted version of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report that concludes his nearly two-year counterintelligence investigation of the Russian government’s efforts to interfere in the 2016 presidential election.

“Nearly two years ago, Special Counsel Robert Mueller was charged with conducting a counterintelligence investigation of Russia’s efforts to interfere in an American election. After 23 months, 500 search warrants, 2,300 subpoenas and 37 indictments, convictions or guilty pleas, the American people can finally see Special Counsel Mueller’s unequivocal conclusion: ‘The Russian government interfered in the 2016 presidential election in a sweeping and systematic fashion.’ The fact that a foreign adversary successfully interfered in a U.S. election is a serious threat to our democracy that goes far beyond politics. Ensuring that our elections and democratic institutions are protected going forward cannot be a partisan matter. What’s more, efforts to ensure that an attack like this never happens again must include the President of the United States, who has repeatedly dismissed and derided our nation’s intelligence community and refused to fully acknowledge Russian interference in the 2016 election,” said Coons.

“Despite Attorney General Barr’s best attempts to mischaracterize the report’s findings and shield the president, Special Counsel Mueller’s own words are clear. In direct contradiction of what Attorney General Barr claimed, Special Counsel Mueller presents ample evidence that the President attempted to obstruct justice. The fact that the attorney general — who is supposed to work on behalf of the American people, rather than any one individual — so blatantly misled the public and lawmakers is unacceptable and raises more questions. It’s why it is important that the American people hear from Attorney General Barr and Special Counsel Mueller and why Congress should see the unredacted report since it is clear we can no longer take the attorney general at his word,” said Carper.

“In the coming days, my colleagues and I will be evaluating this more than 400-page report in a deliberate way that will require more than 48 hours. Our country owes Special Counsel Mueller and his team a debt of gratitude for conducting a thorough and professional investigation. I’ve been fortunate enough to work with then-FBI Director Robert Mueller. I have no doubt that the special counsel put this report together with the utmost thoughtfulness and chose his words carefully. Our review of this report deserves the same. It deserves more than quick statements or sound bites. It deserves more than a misleading summary or spin at a press conference. Bob Mueller’s work may be done, but he has left it to Congress to ensure ‘that no person is above the law.’ We must meet that responsibility as a co-equal branch of government,” said Carper.