Ellendale Forest Road between Beaver Dam Road and VFW Road, April 23-May 24

DelDOT contractor Zack Excavating Inc. will be removing the corrugated metal pipes on Ellendale Forest Road between Beaver Dam Road and VFW Road, Ellendale and replacing them with reinforced concrete pipe. Additional work will include the reconstruction of roadway approaches and riprap in the stream to reduce erosion.



Detour from 7 a.m. April 23 until 5 p.m. May 24, pending weather:



Southbound traffic on VFW Road, continue straight past Ellendale Forest Road, turn right onto Sammons Road, turn right onto Beaver Dam Road, continue to the intersection of Ellendale Forest Road.



Eastbound traffic on Smith Haven Road, turn right on Beaver Dam Road, turn left onto Sammons Road, and turn left on VFW Road.



Detour signage and message boards will be posted.

WTMC 1380 a.m. provides motorists real-time traffic conditions throughout Delaware. To report any travel or traffic related issues: cell phone in Delaware, dial #77; 800-324-8379; or 302-659-4600.