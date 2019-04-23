Unused, expired meds can be dropped off from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., April 27

Sussex County

Permanent collection locations available year round:

Milford Police Department, 400 NE Front St., Milford Laurel Police Department, 205 Mechanic St., Laurel Ocean View Police Department, 201 Central Ave., Ocean View

Saturday locations:

· City of Lewes Board of Public Works, 129 Schley Ave., Lewes

· Dagsboro Police Department, 33134 Main St., Dagsboro

· Delaware State Police Troop 7, 18006 Coastal Highway, Lewes

· Milton Police Department, 101 Federal St., Milton

· Atlantic Shores Rehabilitation and Health Center, 231 S. Washington St., Millsboro

· Lewes Ferry Terminal, 43 Cape Henlopen Dr., Lewes

· Rehoboth Police Department, 229 Rehoboth Ave., Rehoboth Beach

Medications for disposal must be in a container such as a pill bottle, box, blister pack, or zipped plastic bag, with personal information removed. Liquid medications must be in their original containers. Needles, aerosols, biohazard materials, medical equipment and batteries will not be accepted.



