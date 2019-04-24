Smyrna Cpl. Brian Donner said detectives were significantly aided in their investigation by neighbors and witnesses who provided surveillance footage and statements.

Smyrna police detectives have identified and arrested a suspect from the April 18 shooting in Sunnyside Village.

No one was injured in the shooting, but a bullet struck a car on Dairy Drive.

On April 22, detectives arrested Cardin Qualls, 28, of Smyrna, in the case.

Police said Qualls and a victim who resides on Dairy Drive engaged in a verbal argument.

Qualls left and returned to the residence armed with a handgun and fired shots at the occupants of the home. Qualls then fled. Police said Qualls had a small child in his car who witnessed the incident.

Detectives were significantly aided in their investigation by neighbors and witnesses who provided surveillance footage and statements, police said.

Search warrants were secured for Qualls' home and vehicle. While attempting to execute these search warrants, Qualls' wife, Tynequa Qualls, 30, of Smyrna, attempted to prevent investigators from obtaining evidence, police said. She also resisted officers' attempts to place her into a secure holding area.

Both suspects were presented by video in Justice of the Peace Court 2.

Mr. Qualls was charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, seven counts of first-degree reckless endangering, terroristic threatening, endangering the welfare of a child and criminal mischief, police said. He was committed to the Sussex Correctional Institute in lieu of $83,100 cash bond pending a future court hearing.

Ms. Qualls was charged with hindering prosecution and resisting arrest, police said. She was released on her own recognizance while awaiting another court appearance.

"The Smyrna Police Department would like to thank all of those who came forward with information to assist us in making their neighborhood safer by concluding this case with arrests," said Smyrna Cpl. Brian Donner.