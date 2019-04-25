Myles Cale is hosting a program to build trust between youth and police officers Friday, April 26, starting at 7 a.m. at the Middletown Police Station. Registration is required. The program includes a visit to the Howard Young Correctional Institute, so only teen boys can participate.

Myles Cale is returning to his hometown to offer a "Cale Cares" program for high school boys Friday, April 26, starting at the Middletown Police Department, 130 Hampden Road, at 7 a.m.

The program is only for boys because of the guidelines for touring one of the stops, the Howard R. Young Correctional Center.

Cale is a 2017 graduate of Appoquinimink High School and earned a full basketball scholarship to Seton Hall University where he is now a sophomore student-athlete.

Wanting to give back to his community, he created “Cale Cares” to provide information and opportunities for youth in Delaware with an emphasis on youth in the Middletown, Odessa and Townsend area.

Being a son of a retired New Castle County Police officer, Cale's ultimate goal is to assist in the building of trust between youth and police officers. Also the son of a school principal, he understands knowledge is power. His goal is to return home to Middletown each year to provide information and opportunities in a fun, engaging, and non-threatening way.

Cale proposed a partnership with the Middletown Police Department, and the members of the department have expressed enthusiasm about the initiative and are working with Myles on this project.

SCHEDULE FOR 'CALE CARES' PROGRAM APRIL 26

7 a.m. - Meet at Middletown Police Station. Breakfast will be provided. Tour of station and simulation of a traffic stop.

Tour of New Castle County Police Headquarters and 911 Community Center.

Canine police dog demonstration.

Lunch will be provided.

Visit to Howard R. Young Correctional Institution including conversation with inmates.

Tour of New Castle County Courthouse with court case simulation with an actual judge.

5 p.m. - Program ends.

Electronic devices such as cell phones are prohibited at the Howard Young Correctional Center and at the Courthouse.

Photo identification is required.

Breakfast, lunch and transportation will be provided.

HOW TO REGISTER

To participate in the program, register at

calecares-positiverelations.eventbrite.com

For more information, see calecares.weebly.com