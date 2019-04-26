Closed next week.

George & Lynch Inc. will be removing and replacing failed crossroad pipes on Route 54/Lighthouse Road, 7 a.m. April 29 until 11 p.m. May 8, pending weather, between Church Street and Southeast Selbyville town limits.

Detours:

Eastbound: Route 54/Lighthouse Road onto Roxana Road to Zion Church Road and return to Route 54/Lighthouse Road.

Westbound: Route 54/Lighthouse Road to Zion Church Road onto Roxana Road, and make a left to Route 54/Lighthouse Road

Detour signage will be posted.

WTMC 1380 a.m. provides motorists real-time traffic conditions throughout Delaware. To report any travel or traffic related issues: cell phone in Delaware, dial #77; 800-324-8379; or 302-659-4600.