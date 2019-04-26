Event at Middletown Police Department from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., is part of the national Drug Take Back Day for unwanted medications, but also a first in Delaware -- providing free disposal of "medical sharps" like syringes, scalpels, slides, cover slips, pipettes and blood tubes.

The Southern New Castle County Communities Coalition (SN4C) will host, in conjunction with its community partners, the first ever community-based Sharps Disposal Day Saturday, April 27 for items such as syringes, scalpels, slides, cover slips, pipettes and blood tubes.

This safe disposal day is being held in tandem with the DEA’s National Drug Take Back Day for unused, unwanted or expired medicines.

Free and open to the public, the event will be held at the Middletown Police Department, 130 Hampden Road, Middletown, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and is sponsored by Choice MedWaste, a local and family-owned medical waste disposal company.

The realization of need for this service arose from community feedback because the top question asked at medication take back events is “but what do I do with my sharps?”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), each year approximately 600,000 to 800,000 people are injured by medical sharps. Safe disposal of syringes and sharps is a civic responsibility to protect others from infection by needlestick injuries.

Medication lock boxes will be available for the first 100 people.

Additional statewide locations for DEA Drug Take Back can be found at https://takebackday.dea.gov/.

Also available on site during the Middletown event is free glucose testing provided by Brandywine Counseling & Community Services.

With the disease of addiction so prevalent today, SN4C and its partners continually work to prevent this devastating disease before it starts, by educating and empowering youth and adults and supporting communities in which they live. Partners supporting this event include: Middletown Police Department, Choice MedWaste, Department of Services for Children, Youth and their Families - Division of Prevention and Behavioral Health Services, Brandywine Counseling & Community Services, Delaware Department of Health and Social Services - Division of Public Health and the Delaware National Guard Counterdrug Taskforce.

For more information, email SN4Cprevention@gmail.com or call (302) 235-9449.