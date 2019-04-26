The organizers behind the annual Hockessin Fourth of July parade and fireworks display are taking a new direction to honor the event’s past.

In March, festival organizers decided not to use Wilmington-based Barry’s Events for the 2019 festival. Barry’s Events, owned and operated by Barry Schlecker, has run the behind-the-scenes operations for the event over the last two years.

Hockessin Business Association member Peg Castoriani, owner of Gateway Garden Center, said the organizing committee hopes to keep the event small and local, similar to the way it has been for decades.

“The parade issues have resolved themselves,” she said. “The management of the parade and festivities has been returned to the community.”

The current committee includes: Castoriani; New Castle County Councilwoman Janet Kilpatrick; GHADA President Mark Blake; Mike Miller; Hockessin Historical Society President Joe lake; Michelle Beale; Kenny Wynn; Lisa Maguire; Charles Shattuck of Wild Birds Unlimited; Kevin Barrow of Prima’s Pizza; Greg Vogeley of Drip Café and Janet Mitchell of Woodside Farm and Creamery.

The committee members are seeking donations for the costs of hosting the parade and fireworks, as well as volunteers to help with activities, especial on July 4.

“We welcome more floats and musicians, so it's time to start planning your participation,” Castoriani said.

The focus shifts now to fundraising to offset the roughly $22,000 it costs to run the annual event. Donation boxes are located at various downtown Hockessin businesses, or checks can be written to the Delaware Community Fund and earmarked for the Hockessin Fourth of July.

Fundraiser planned May 15

Drip Café at Lantana Square will host “Drinks at Drip” on Wednesday, May 15, from 6 to 9 p.m., to raise funds for the Fourth.

Drinks will feature beer from Two Stones Pub, as well as wine and specialty cocktails. Tickets are valid for two complimentary drinks.

Heavy appetizers will be provided by Drip Café, with live music from Tony Cimorosi and friends, featuring Harvey Price and Koko Bermejo.

Guests must be 21 or older to attend. For more information, visit the event page on Facebook.