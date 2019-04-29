The Dover Century Club awarded a $1,000 college scholarship to Dover High School senior John Eichler, son of Paul and Lynn Eichler, of Dover.

DCC Scholarship Committee co-chair Marge Locke announced the award at the club’s annual spring luncheon.

At Dover High School, Eichler excelled in academics, completing honors, Advanced Placement and dual-enrollment courses. He is an officer in the National Honor Society, sports editor of the yearbook, leader of the clarinet section in the band and ensembles and has completed more than 100 hours of community service. Through his efforts to reestablish the Gender and Sexualities Alliance at Dover High, he created a school that includes “safe spaces” — places where LGBTQ students can go that are safe, supportive and confidential. Under his leadership, the Alliance flourished, making a significant donation to the True Colors Fund, a nonprofit that helps homeless LGBTQ youth.

Eichler will attend the University of Delaware and continue his activism by majoring in women and gender studies.