More than 100 WSFS and Beneficial Bank associates and their children participated in the sixth annual “Take Your Children to the Community Week,” WSFS Bank’s spin on the national “Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day.”

The annual week of community service is coordinated with not-for-profit organizations throughout the bank’s combined footprint in Delaware, Southeastern Pennsylvania and Southern New Jersey. It was created to teach the next generation the value of helping others and the impact they can make in their local community.

Throughout the week of April 22, children volunteers and bank associates volunteered at nine locations in New Castle, Kent and Sussex Counties in Delaware, Chester and Montgomery Counties in Pennsylvania, and Burlington County in South Jersey.

In Delaware, children volunteers played with pets available for adoption at the Delaware Humane Association; helped prepare for the upcoming Annual Rare Plant Exhibit at the Delaware Center for Horticulture; and performed cleanups at Southern Delaware Therapeutic Riding and at the USDA People’s Garden for Earth Day.

