The 2019 annual Cast for a Cure Team Surf Fishing Tournament will be held May 18 on the Fenwick Island State Park beaches with the awards ceremony set for 2 to 4:30 p.m. May 19 at Just Hooked, 1500 Coastal Highway, Fenwick Island.

This year’s tournament will benefit Beebe Healthcare’s Tunnell Cancer Center Patient Special Needs Fund. Old Inlet Bait and Tackle and Delaware Fisherwomen are the tournament’s main sponsors.

“We are honored to be the beneficiary of Cast for a Cure,” said Tom Protack, vice president of development, Beebe Medical Foundation. “And, we’re really excited about the Awards Ceremony at Just Hooked on Sunday to celebrate with all of the participants. All of the funds raised will help cancer patients, right here in Sussex County, who are receiving treatment at Tunnell Cancer Center.”

This year, the first-, second- and third-place winning teams will receive handmade custom trophies. Also, there is a $25,000 cash prize, sponsored by Trick Trucks, for any angler that catches the new official Delaware state record bluefish.

Complimentary appetizers will be served at the awards ceremony, and a cash bar will be available as well as sponsor-donated raffle prizes, pick-a-prize giveaways and silent auction opportunities. Tournament participants receive a complimentary ticket to the awards ceremony and additional tickets are available at the door for $20. The ticket cost for Sunday’s Awards Ceremony goes directly to Beebe Healthcare’s Tunnell Cancer Center.

“After being part of this loyal and supportive community for the last 50 years and striving to always give back, in 2013, Brandy Timmons and I started the Cast for a Cure Team Surf Fishing Tournament. It's a win-win for everyone,” said Clark Evans, owner of Old Inlet Bait and Tackle. “We give the fisherman an opportunity to do what they love to do and the event gives us all the chance to give back to the community through the Tunnell Cancer Center’s Special Needs Fund. Everyone has had someone in their life touched by cancer and we are doing what we can to help, ‘one cast at a time.’”

Sponsorship and donation opportunities are available; email cast4acure@gmail.com.

For registration and more, call 227-7974 or visit oldinlet.com.