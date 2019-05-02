Visit Dover's past through photos at City Hall.

The Friends of Old Dover have created a one-day-only Dover Museum that will explore how Dover has changed in the past 100 years.

“Disappeared Dover” is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 4 in the lobby of Dover City Hall, 15 Loockerman Plaza.

During 2018’s Dover Days, the first “Disappeared Dover” exhibit drew more than 150 visitors to the lobby of City Hall. 2019’s exhibit will feature entirely new photographs of Dover in the old days.

For more, visit friendsofolddover.org.