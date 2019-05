The marching band, jazz band, symphonic band and concert choir won awards at Orlando Fest.

The Smyrna High School Music Department won four awards while competing at the Orlando Fest April 13 during the group’s trip to Florida.

The Regiment of Red Marching Band won first place and was named Grand Champion at the event.

The Concert Choir won first place.

The Jazz Band won first place, and the Symphonic Band placed second.