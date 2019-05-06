The burglar got inside the building by smashing a window

Dover Police are investigating a burglary that took place sometime between April 30 and May 3 in the 1100 block of S. Little Creek Rd.

The burglar got into the building by breaking a window and once inside stole a flat screen television.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Dover police at 736-7130. Tips may be left anonymously.

Tips also may be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at delawarecrimestoppers.com; a cash reward of up to $1,000 is possible for information leading to an arrest.