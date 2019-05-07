The Delaware Department of Transportation announced the closure of Firemans Road, between Bethel Road and Parker Road, Gumboro, from 7 a.m. May 13 until 11 p.m. May 27.

DelDOT's contractor will be removing and replacing the crossroad pipe on Firemans Road for drainage improvements.

Motorists traveling east or west on Bethel Road will continue to Donoway Road and travel north to Cypress Swamp Road. Motorists traveling south on Main Street towards Firemans Road will be detoured east on Cypress Road to Donoway Road to Bethel Road.

Detour signage will be posted.