65-vote margin

The Indian River School District major capital improvement referendum failed on Tuesday by an unofficial 65 votes.

By the district's count, 4,578 people voted for the referendum and 4,643 voted against.

The referendum sought funding for the construction of a new Sussex Central High School, an eight-classroom addition at Indian River High School and a four-classroom addition at Selbyville Middle School.

"The defeat of the referendum is a serious blow to the Indian River School District," said Superintendent Mark Steele. "We are faced with an anticipated enrollment growth of more than 1,700 students in the next six years and there is no guarantee the State of Delaware will approve funding for these construction projects in the future. As a result, we may not be able to host another major capital improvement referendum for several years."

Without the new high school and extra classrooms in the district, Steele predicts 22 portable classrooms will have to be leased in the next five years.

"The cost of portable classrooms is astronomical and these units must be funded through our operating budget. This will likely necessitate the need for a current expense referendum sooner than we expected," he said. "However, the district respects the democratic process and will examine all possible options to keep our students safe and provide them with the best learning environment possible."