Bayhealth announced its hospital on the Kent Campus was re-designated as baby-friendly.

Baby-Friendly USA Inc., who administers the international award, says it’s given as part of a global program sponsored by the World Health Organization and the U.N. Children’s Fund called the Baby-Friendly Hospital Initiative. The initiative encourages and recognizes hospitals and birthing centers that offer an optimal level of care for breastfeeding mothers and their babies. More specifically, the award is presented to birth facilities that offer breastfeeding mothers the information, confidence and skills needed to successfully initiate and continue breastfeeding their babies.

The baby-friendly re-designation is given after an on-site survey is completed. The award is maintained by continuing to practice the Ten Steps to Successful Breastfeeding, as demonstrated by quality processes.

Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus underwent its on-site survey by Baby-Friendly USA Inc. in early March. Bayhealth Hospital, Sussex Campus was assessed in mid-April, and the organization is awaiting the results of that site visit.

For more, visit Bayhealth.org/Breastfeeding-Support.