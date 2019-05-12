Ronelle L. Jones allegedly slashed at two other men with the bladed instrument

A 46-year-old Frederica man is being held on weapons and assault charges following an altercation in Seaford.

Delaware State Police spokesman Master Cpl. Michael Austin said the incident began around 4:31 p.m. Saturday, May 11 when troopers were called to Middleford Road, Seaford, to investigate a supposed intoxicated man stumbling in the roadway.

Troopers spotted Ronelle L. Jones, who matched prior descriptions of the man and took him into custody without incident.

Troopers learned that just before they spotted Jones, he had been in a dispute with two men at a home on Middleford Road. The men said they were in their yard when Jones, who they did not know, came up and said he was looking for his sister.

Jones then went inside the home uninvited, leading one of the men to confront him. Jones allegedly punched the man and when the victim tried to defend himself, Jones pulled a box cutter knife and began swinging it at the two men before running off.

When he was taken into custody, Austin said a search of Jones’ person turned up 0.48 grams of crack cocaine. Jones also told troopers he had been drinking alcohol and smoking crack cocaine earlier in the day.

Jones is charged with possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, two counts of aggravated menacing, third-degree assault, first-degree criminal trespass and possession of a controlled substance.

He is being held at the Sussex Correctional Institution in default of a $74,500 secured bail.