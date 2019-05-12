See photos of the grand march and a video of the announcement of the Prom King and Queen in this story.

The 2019 Smyrna High School Prom featured a “Roaring Twenties” theme Saturday, May 11 at the Modern Maturity Center in Dover, featuring the grand march, dinner, dancing and the announcement of the Prom King and Queen.

Fourteen Smyrna High School seniors were elected as 2019 Prom Court representatives.

They include:

Queen candidates -- Lauren Iglio, Sara Miller, Bari Phillips, Ashley Rodriguez, Madison Steele Shaw, Camaryn Timblin and Madeline Wilbur;

King candidates -- Bradley Beamer, Anthony Buscemi, Jason Kaiser, Matt Miller, Nick Natarcola, Ron Jackson and Emon Roberts.

After the grand march, the 2019 Prom King and Queen were announced: Prom King Bradley Beamer and Prom Queen Lauren Iglio.