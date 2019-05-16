Near Georgetown. 7 a.m. May 20, until 11 p.m. June 1, pending weather

Peterkins Road (Bridge over Peterkins Branch) between Zoar Road and Deep Branch Road, Georgetown will be closed for the removal of the corrugated metal pipes 7 a.m. May 20 until 11 June 1. The pipes will be replaced with reinforced concrete box culvert.



Detour Routes:



Traveling south on Peterkins Road, detour southwest on Deep Branch Road to Zoar Road.



Traveling north, detour east on Zoar Road to Deep Branch Road northwest.

Detour signage will be posted.

WTMC 1380 a.m. provides motorists real-time traffic conditions throughout Delaware. To report any travel or traffic related issues: cell phone in Delaware, dial #77; 800-324-8379; or 302-659-4600.