Six different types of tattoo ink are being recalled because they're contaminated with bacteria.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says the tainted ink could cause infections and possibly even lead to scarring, USA Today reports.

The inks that have been recalled are:

Scalpaink SC, Scalpaink PA, and Scalpaink AL basic black tattoo inks manufactured by Scalp Aesthetics (all lots)Dynamic Color - Black tattoo ink manufactured by Dynamic Color Inc (lots 12024090 and 12026090)Solid Ink-Diablo (red) tattoo ink manufactured by Color Art Inc. (dba Solid Ink) (dba Antone's Ink) (lot 10.19.18)

The FDA encourages people getting tattoos to confirm with their tattoo artist that the recalled inks are not being used.

If you believe you may have contracted an infection because of the recalled inks, contact your doctor.