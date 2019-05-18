24-year-old Patrick M. Ford charged

Delaware State Police arrested a Millsboro man in connection with multiple thefts in the Riverdale Mobile Home Park area.

The investigation began on Tuesday, May 14, when troopers responded to a residence in the Riverdale Mobile Home Park for a report of a theft of a package containing tools. Police found that the stolen items had been placed for sale online by 24-year-old Patrick M. Ford.

On Thursday, May 17, another theft of property in the Riverdale Mobile Home Park was reported. This theft included a new push mower, which was reported to have been seen at another residence within the park. Ford was contacted at this residence and taken into custody without incident.

Ford was charged with felony theft, theft, attempt to commit selling stolen property and two counts of criminal trespassing. He was later released on his own recognizance.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information in reference to this case, or who feels they were a potential victim, is asked to contact Troop 4 Property Crimes Detective Jones or Detective Powell at 302-856-5850.