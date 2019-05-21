Atlantic General Hospital will hold a series of hypertension clinics and its Medical Monday program in Delaware during June.

Clinics will include free blood pressure screening and health information.

Clinics are set for 10 a.m. to noon June 4 at Rite Aid, 38169 Dupont Blvd., Selbyville; 1 to 3 p.m. June 4 at Hocker’s Super Center, 34960 Atlantic Ave., Millville; and 1 to 3 p.m. June 19 at Hocker’s Grocery Store, 695 Bethany Loop, Bethany Beach.

June’s Medical Monday program is set for 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. June 24 at Aquacare Conference Room, 38069 Town Center Drive, Unit 15, Millville. This month’s topic is “Healthy Eating for Stroke Prevention” with Katie Busacca, registered dietitian with Atlantic General Hospital. Topics include the signs, symptoms and risk factors of a stroke; diet changes to reduce stroke risk; and two recipes. Reservations are requested but not required; call 410-641-9268 or visit atlanticgeneral.org/medicalmonday to register.

For more on the Clarksville clinics, call 537-1877. For more on the Bethany Beach clinics, call 539-5255.