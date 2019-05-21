The Brush Factory, 830 Kings Highway, Lewes, will sponsor Monarch Butterfly Days on May 24-26.

The three-day event will provide visitors with information and education about these summer visitors. The greater Lewes area lies along the flight plan of the Monarch as it travels north. By providing feeding areas, Delawareans can aid them on their journey.

Individuals from the Delaware Nature Society will be available to answer questions and provide materials about the Monarch on from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 24 and 25.

As a “thank you” for all they do in the community, The Brush will celebrate the members of Lewes in Bloom on May 24, and on May 25, Brush Factory merchant MP Garden will distribute free milkweed seeds, a plant essential to Monarchs, on a first-come, first-served basis.

A garden basket will be offered as a door prize by the Brush on May 26.

During Monarch Butterfly Days, Ray’s Produce will have various butterfly plants available, as well as vintage posters and butterfly houses from other Brush merchants.

The Brush Factory is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Free parking is available.

For more, visit bit.ly/2HESp5Z or call 703-7715.