Carl M. Freeman Companies broke ground May 10 for the new clubhouse and restaurant to be built at Bayside Resort Golf Club, celebrating with community members and the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce.

“I think this golf clubhouse is going to be the pièce de résistance of Bayside,” said Michelle Freeman, president and CEO of Carl M. Freeman Companies.

The clubhouse will feature a new restaurant to be called Signatures. Freeman explained the meaning of the restaurant’s name, which honors her late husband, Joshua M. Freeman.

“Every single time Josh Freeman played golf, he would take the ball and mark who he was playing with and then he would put the date on that ball,” said Michelle Freeman. “A few months ago, my kids and I were going through some of Josh’s things, and we found boxes of balls. Written on them were the people who played, the date and the time. And all of those folks’ signatures marked a moment in time that made my husband happy.”

All of Josh Freeman’s marked golf balls will be displayed in the clubhouse, a place where the community will celebrate life and create lasting memories.

