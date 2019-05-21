The Greater Millsboro Chamber of Commerce received help from local sponsors for the upcoming Stars & Stripes community fireworks celebration, which will be held 6-9:30 p.m. June 29 at Cupola Park, North Morris Street, Millsboro.

Millsboro Mayor John Thoroughgood and Town Manager Sheldon Hudson presented the Greater Millsboro Chamber of Commerce board of directors a $10,000 sponsorship check, making official the town’s title of “headlining sponsor” for the fireworks celebration.

Jack Lingo Realty presented a sponsorship check for $2,000 to the GMCC board of directors.

Barbara Daisey and son Andrew Daisey, representing Daisey's Well Drilling, donated $1,500 for the celebration.

For more, visit millsborochamber.com.