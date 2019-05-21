The Allen Cancer Center at Nanticoke will host a Celebration of Life from 1 to 3 p.m. June 2 at the Seaford Moose Lodge, 22759 Bridgeville Highway, to commemorate the 32nd annual National Cancer Survivors Day.

People and communities worldwide will hold celebrations on this day to honor cancer survivors. Nanticoke’s celebration will include a luncheon with door prizes, featuring entertainment by Tony Windsor of Seaford.

“Come and see how life after cancer is more than just surviving. It can be beautiful, abundant and fulfilling — and that is something to celebrate,” said Terri Clifton, NCSD coordinator and cancer care coordinator at Nanticoke. “Our community’s National Cancer Survivor Day event is filled with hope, compassion, faith and joy as we honor cancer survivors for their strength and courage. We also recognize the contributions of their families, friends and healthcare providers and discuss the issues of cancer survivorship.”

Anyone living with a history of cancer — from the moment of diagnosis through the remainder of life — is a cancer survivor, according to the National Cancer Survivors Day Foundation. In the U.S., there are more than 15.5 million people living with a history of cancer.

Major advances in cancer prevention, early detection and treatment have resulted in longer survival, and therefore, a growing number of cancer survivors. However, a cancer diagnosis can leave a host of problems in its wake. Physical, financial and emotional hardships often persist for years after diagnosis and treatment. Survivors may face many challenges such as limited access to cancer specialists and promising new treatments, inadequate or no insurance, financial hardships, employment problems and psychological struggles.

“Despite the numerous challenges, cancer survivors live full, productive lives and serve as an inspiration to us all,” said Clifton. “It’s time for our community to stand with them and help find ways to lessen the burdens a cancer diagnosis brings.

To RSVP to Nanticoke’s Celebration of Life, call 629-6611, ext. 2577, or visit ncsd.org.