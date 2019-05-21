Provident State Bank celebrated the grand opening of its first Delaware branch location — 18467 Coastal Highway, Suite 102, Lewes — by hosting a ribbon-cutting May 2 with the Bethany-Fenwick Area, Lewes and Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach Chambers of Commerce.

The branch includes up-to-date features and is equipped with universal bankers who are able to assist customers with all banking needs. The locations conference room is available for bookings; with features including, teleconferencing, web browsing and screen sharing capabilities.

Originally established on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, Provident State Bank takes pride in making banking easy and providing a hometown experience.

For more, call 200-9193, or visit providentstatebank.com.