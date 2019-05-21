The second annual Run from the Greenheads 5K race and Cinco de Mayo festival was a success, with Slaughter Beach raising more than $16,500 for the Memorial Fire Company from sponsors, runners and townspeople.

The first race in 2018 was conceived as a way for the town to show its appreciation to the dozens of firefighters who heroically fought the multi-house Christmas Day fire in 2017 that destroyed two homes and damaged three others.

The second annual race was held May 5 and was a family-friendly festival that also celebrated Cinco de Mayo.

The town planned numerous kids’ activities throughout the day, including potato sack races, a three-legged race, pie-eating contests, donut-eating contests, face-painting, a scavenger hunt and a moon bounce. There were four new bikes donated by the Fire Company that were raffled off. Raffle tickets were free to one and all. The Reunion Band, a rock and soul band, played at the start of the race and throughout the day.

