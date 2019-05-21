27-year-old Richard D. Stratton, of Milford, charged

May 21: Delaware State Police have arrested 27-year-old Richard D. Stratton. of Milford, who was wanted on kidnapping charges.

Troopers received information that Stratton was enroute to the Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution, located at 660 Baylor Boulevard, in New Castle, around 9:15 p.m. on May 20. Stratton was subsequently located in his vehicle in the parking lot, where he was taken into custody without incident.

He was charged with first-degree kidnapping, possession of a firearm during a felony, possession of a firearm by a person prohibited, four counts of aggravated menacing, second-degree conspiracy and breach of release. He was committed toSussex Correctional Institution on $471,000 cash-only bond.

---

May 17: Delaware State Police has canceled the gold alert issued for 31-year-old Tara M. Pannell. Pannell has been located in good condition.

---

May 16: Delaware State Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 27-year-old Richard D. Stratton, of Milford, who is wanted on kidnapping charges.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, May 15, around 1:20 p.m., when troopers responded to a residence in the 8000 block of Clendaniel Pond Road in Lincoln. Police arrived to investigate a domestic incident, but it was discovered that those involved had left the scene.

According to police, Stratton had arrived at the residence armed with a handgun and pointed it at several people. He then forced his girlfriend, 31-year-old Tara M. Pannell, into a gold or tan car at gunpoint before getting in himself, as a passenger. An unknown driver then fled the scene.

Tara M. Pannell has yet to be located. A gold alert has been issued in an attempt to locate her.

Troopers have also been unable to locate Stratton, who has warrants for first-degree kidnapping, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a person prohibited, four counts of aggravated menacing, second-degree conspiracy and breach of release.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Richard Stratton or Tara Pannell is asked to contact Troop 4 Major Crimes Unit at 302-856-5850. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.