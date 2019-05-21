Migratory bird droppings suspected

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control has issued a water quality advisory for Slaughter Beach.

Bacterial testing results were above the recreational water quality standard. Swimming is not recommended.

This time of year, thousands of migrating shorebirds visit the Delaware Bay coast and the droppings they leave behind contain the same fecal indicator bacteria used to test recreational water quality. Increased rainfall can result in these indicator bacteria washing into the near-shore waters.

The advisory began at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, May 21, and expires at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 22. DNREC will update the advisory once bacteria levels are within the recreational water limits.



For more information go to http://apps.dnrec.state.de.us/RecWater/.