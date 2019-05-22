The Zwaanendael Museum, 102 Kings Highway, Lewes, will present “A Sailor’s Life for Me,” the museum’s seventh annual maritime celebration, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 25.

The day’s event include “Commodore Jacob Jones,” a theatrical performance in which Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs historical interpreter Dennis Fisher portrays one of Delaware’s heroes of the War of 1812, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; maritime-themed lectures on “Perils Afloat” by author and historian Michael Morgan, at 11 a.m., and “American Naval Ships Named Delaware” by author and retired U.S. Navy Capt. Bill Manthorpe, at 2 p.m.; and displays and demonstrations on local maritime history from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more, visit bit.ly/30BPnrz call 645-1148.