The Banks Wine and Spirits family are the newest members of Beebe Healthcare’s 1916 Club.

As members of this club, they celebrate Beebe’s founding in 1916 by giving $1,916 annually to support the hospital’s initiatives.

The “I Believe in Beebe” campaign began in January 2016 with its quiet phase of meeting with major donors. On Oct. 29, 2018, the Beebe Medical Foundation announced that $29 million had been raised toward an overall $34 Million goal. The campaign is slated to end Dec. 31.

For more, call 644-2900 or visit beebemedicalfoundation.org.