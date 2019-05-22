The British Car Club of Delaware’s monthly meeting — set for 6 p.m. May 28 at JD Shuckers, 21710 Roth Avenue, Georgetown — will feature guest speaker Dave Shugard of Blue Ribbon Classic Auto Appraisal Service, who will answer: “What’s my car worth?”

Shugard, a long-time classic car owner and enthusiast, has been answering this question for more than 14 years. His appraisal career began when an insurance company needed someone to determine the appropriate values of classic and antique vehicles not covered in their insurance charts.

“I studied the appraisal business for about a year and developed appraisal forms and resources for developing appropriate resources to determine fair appraisal values,” said Shugard.

His business went from appraising vehicles for agreed value insurance to dealing with a wide range of issues such as marital disputes, substandard restoration, charitable donations and pre-purchase inspection and evaluation.

British Car Club members own a wide range of classic and historic vehicles and meet the last Tuesday of the month at JD Shuckers. Shugard will speak after a club business agenda and dinner. The public is cordially welcome to attend.

For more, call 500-8006 or 242-5118.